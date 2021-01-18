Woman charged with assault, uttering threats after Bonnecherre Valley break-in

An Eganville woman has been charged after a break-in at a home in Bonnechere Valley Township earlier this month.

Killlaloe OPP said officers responded to a break-and-enter call at a residence in the Township just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Few details were released by police, including the location of the home, but OPP said Joan Cowan, 49, is charged with break and enter, two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and aid and abet a breach of release conditions.

Cowan is scheduled to appear in court next month.