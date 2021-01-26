Woman walking dog assaulted, man charged 

Brockville Police have charged a man they said slapped a 67-year-old woman in the head while she was walking her dog.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday after the woman was confronted by a man as she walked her dog on Laurier Boulevard after he alleged she the let the dog urinate on his shoe. The argument escalated, according to police, who said the woman was struck in the head during the altercation.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with assault and will appear in court at a later date.

