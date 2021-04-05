Worst Cover Ever?

The internet is resurrecting a video that they are saying could be one of the worst covers by a cover band ever....

It's a random band at a live show massacring Eric Clapton's 'Cocaine'.



Nothing better than a butchered solo and a singer who doesn't know what he's doing haha

This same band also butchered 'Pink Floyd - Comfrotably Numb'





Gotta give it up to these dads never letting the dream die.

Now how about some good renditions of Cocaine and Comfortably Numb?



Eric Clapton - Cocaine (Slowhand At 70 Live At The Royal Albert Hall)





Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb - Pulse Concert Performance 1994