iHeartRadio

Worst Cover Ever?

DM

The internet is resurrecting a video that they are saying could be one of the worst covers by a cover band ever....

It's a random band at a live show massacring Eric Clapton's 'Cocaine'. 

Nothing better than a butchered solo and a singer who doesn't know what he's doing haha

This same band also butchered 'Pink Floyd - Comfrotably Numb'


Gotta give it up to these dads never letting the dream die. 

Now how about some good renditions of Cocaine and Comfortably Numb? 

Eric Clapton - Cocaine (Slowhand At 70 Live At The Royal Albert Hall)



Pink Floyd - Comfortably Numb - Pulse Concert Performance 1994