20th Street & 43rd Avenue temporary 4-way stop now in effect

The City of Vernon would like to advise motorists that a temporary 4-Way Stop will be in effect at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 20th Street starting Monday, September 21.

The additional traffic control measure is being put in place due to increased traffic volumes along 20th Street from a pair of road closures on Pleasant Valley Road.

“Construction crews are working on an improvement project just behind our City Operations building near 48th Avenue. That work is expected to be done at the end of October,” said Christy Poirier, Manager, Communications and Grants. “Additionally, there is a closure between 20th Street and 41st Avenue for the installation of a utility connection, which should be done by the end of this month.”

“The temporary 4-Way Stop is meant to assist with traffic flow while construction is taking place,” said Amanda Watson, Manager, Transportation. “Traffic volumes on 20th Street and 43rd Avenue will continue to be monitored as the projects progress. When it is appropriate to do so, the intersection will return to a 2-Way Stop control.”

Access to businesses in the road closure areas will remain open to pedestrians. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

The City reminds road users to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones and on the approach to the temporary 4-Way Stop on 43rd Avenue. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while these projects are being completed.