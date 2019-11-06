2nd Annual Multi-Service Open House



The Regional District of North Okanagan will host an open house later this month with updates on a number of big projects.

The Regional District open house on November 27 at the Vernon Regional Library and will provide information on various services and projects.

Residents will have the opportunity to engage with staff and provide input on updated concept designs presented for the Okanagan Rail Trail north extension, as well as the washroom facilities to be developed near the Westkal Road parking lot.

Other departments and project information available will include:

- The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

- Emergency Management

- Bylaw Control with K9 Dog Control Services

- Water Conservation

- Waste Reduction and Reducing Food Waste

- Diversion and Disposal.

"We hosted our first multi-service Open House event last year and were pleasantly surprised with the turnout," explained Mike Fox, RDNO General Manager of Community Services. "It's important to give residents the opportunity to come and have meaningful conversations with us in regards to our services, get their feedback on upcoming projects and let them know that their feedback matters to us."

The event will be held at the Vernon Regional Library on Wednesday, November 27, from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. Attendees can drop in at any time to view display boards, chat with staff and give their feedback on projects. The Regional District of North Okanagan looks forward to working together with the community during this and future public consultation processes.

Residents can receive instant updates on important RDNO matters by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.