34th Annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Will Be Held Online

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts is the social event of the season and a key fundraiser for the Vernon Public Art Gallery. This year, to obey the health and safety regulations put in place in response to COVID-19, the event will take place online.

On July 15th, 2020, show your support for the gallery by joining the VPAG in a virtual celebration of the Arts. The event will feature a live auction with artwork from artists across the province, as well as entertainment for the guests to enjoy.

“MEA is not only a significant fundraiser for the gallery, but it is also an event that the community deeply values and looks forward to each year. Although this year has brought some challenges that we will have to maneuver, the VPAG is working hard to make this a memorable evening, that connects our community as it does every year.” Dauna Kennedy, Executive Director

Check the gallery’s website and Facebook page for more details on this year’s MEA.