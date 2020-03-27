A message from the Mayor of Armstrong

I would like to take this opportunity to assure everyone that the City of Armstrong (City) is working with Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health and Interior Health to put in place measures that will protect the residents of Armstrong. Community connections are important during this challenging time, but they must be done safely, either virtually or with physical distance. I strongly urge everyone to follow distancing protocols, stay home if possible and follow all government orders and recommendations.

Because the Province has declared a Provincial State of Emergency, we have evaluated how we are conducting business and have made the following changes to protect our staff, as well as support our seniors and those who are most at risk of contracting the virus. Until further notice, City Hall, Public Works and the Fire Hall are closed to public access and will remain open for business in a remote capacity only. We have implemented business continuity plans to ensure we have the capacity to maintain essential services such as water and sewer The Fire Department continues to provide full service. The City has closed all playground structures including our tot-lots and basketball courts.

The City will continue to monitor this situation closely and I encourage residents to refer to our website for up-to-date information at www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

We understand these are difficult times for everyone, and many businesses have closed. Some businesses are supporting other businesses or adjusting how they provide services. All these measures will help slow the spread of the virus. Many of the service providers in our community are going above and beyond expectations to help, Askew’s and other grocery providers, Shepherds Hardware, first responders, financial institutions, gas stations, the Chamber of Commerce and School District and many more.

For the most up to date and factual health recommendations and information on protecting yourself and our community from COVID-19 I encourage you to visit federal and provincial sites such as the BC Centre for Disease Control www.bccdc.ca.

On behalf of City of Armstrong Council and staff, I want to reassure you that we are committed to continuing to assist and provide service to the community. Please take care, stay safe, and follow regulations. You can contact the City of Armstrong in the following ways:

Email at info@cityofarmstrong.bc.caTelephone at 250-546-3023

Fax at 250-546-3710

Chris Pieper Mayor