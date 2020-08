In July, a front line officer with the Vernon North Okanagan Detachment located a set of keys and fob for a Nissan vehicle.

The officer would like to re-unite the keys (photo above) with its' owner.

If these keys look familiar, please contact Cst Kevin Hamilton with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250)545-7171.

Be prepared to attend to the Vernon detachment with the Nissan vehicle in order to prove these keys can open your vehicle.