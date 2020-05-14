Armstrong Regional Co-op Thanking Those Going Above and Beyond

The Armstrong Regional Co-op wants to say thank you to those going above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marketing Manager Jason Keis says, "Co-op Helps is an initiative that our parent company, Federated Co-operatives, has put together and they're going to be giving away one thousand $100 Co-op gift cards."

Keis says people can go to wecare.crs to nominate a family member, friend or neighbour.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, May 19th.