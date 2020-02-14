Arrests made in parking meter vandalism

On February 12, 2020 at 8:30 pm, an alert citizen contacted police after he witnessed a man breaking into parking meters on 30th Street in Vernon. While on the phone with the telecoms operator, the witness provided updates on the man’s location and police were able to make an arrest within minutes of the call. In addition to facing charges of mischief and theft, a 39 year old man from Vernon is in police custody as he was in violation of the conditions of a previous release order where he is not to be within one meter of a parking meter and not to possess break in instruments.

On February 13, 2020 at 4:30 am, another citizen reported to police a suspicious man breaking into parking meters on Centennial Drive. The citizen had seen the man in the area the day before but had not called at that time. Within minutes, police arrived and arrested a 35 year old man from Vernon who was in possession of a home-made device which he used to retrieve coins from the meters. The man will appear in court on charges of mischief, theft and fail to comply with a probation order.

It takes a team effort to mitigate crime in the downtown core of Vernon. As much as we try, police cannot be everywhere to see crime as it happens, said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, We are appreciative of those who take the time to call us when they witness a crime or observe something they feel a police officer should check out.

Both individuals remain in police custody in order to appear in court.