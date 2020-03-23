BC Transit rear door loading and no collection of fares update

BC Transit, the Province of BC, our local government partners and our local transit staff are continuing to work to ensure we have service on the road for customers that need to get to work, including health care facilities, and going out for groceries or other needs.

We are implementing rear door boarding, where available, across the province to enhance social distancing for drivers and passengers. Passengers can still load through the front door if they require use of the ramp or other accessible features of the bus.

In addition, customers will not be required to pay fares in all BC Transit communities for 30 days for all systems including conventional, community, and handyDART. We are working to implement these changes in communities as quickly as possible, and we would ask customers to be patient with us during this time.

These changes are being made to protect the health and safety of our operators and customers by creating the conditions for better social distancing.

BC Transit continues to adjust to the fluid situation along with other businesses and agencies in Canada and around the world. We are working hard to maintain services, and with the regularly changing situation we expect to have daily trip cancellations for the foreseeable future in various systems. We will update customers on a day-by-day basis while we work on implementing and communicating a new sustainable plan for services across the province.

We encourage people to stay up to date for daily trip cancellations at BCTransit.com, or through our customer call centres.