Boaters asked to keep Wakes Low to Avoid Rail Trail Erosion

Press release from the Regional District of North Okanagan on May 21, 2020:

With snowmelt and groundwater discharge causing high water levels on Kalamalka Lake, boaters are asked to be mindful of their wakes near the Okanagan Rail Trail and residents' properties. Keeping wakes to a minimum within 40 m of the shoreline will reduce the effects of the wave action and the amount of erosion on the shoreline.

"The erosion work we have completed on the Okanagan Rail Trail is only on small sections of the trail. This was mainly to fix sections that had been damaged by previous storms. To mitigate erosion on the entire RDNO stretch of the Okanagan Rail Trail would cost millions", said Mike Fox, General Manager of Community Services, RDNO.

It is understood that natural factors, like storms and high water levels, cause erosion, but taking man-made waves out of the equation is an achievable preventative action.