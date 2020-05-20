Boaters Practicing Social Distancing for National Safe Boating Week

Press release from the Vernon/North Okangan RCMP on May 20, 2020:

National Safe Boating week May 16-22, 2020

The long weekend saw many boaters practicing social distancing on the water as the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP boat and its officers helped launch another season in the Okanagan. Over the weekend, the RCMP vessel is operated by two specially trained officers and was on patrol on Lake Okanagan and Kalalmalka Lake.

Our officers engaged with boaters and conducted vessel safety checks to ensure boats were properly equipped to be out on the water with enough life jackets and other safety items readily available. said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our officers report that boating traffic was relatively light over the weekend with only a few warnings handed out.

The RCMP vessel will be on patrol throughout the summer and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding the boating public to be prepared while on Okanagan lakes. With the current warm weather, this is the perfect opportunity to ensure you are prepared for taking to the water.

For more information on safe boating visit the Canadian Safe Boating Council website.