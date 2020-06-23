Boil Water Notice for Mabel Lake water supply

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health (IH) has issued a BOIL WATER NOTICE for customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility (MLW).

Why are customers affected?

Customers served by the Mabel Lake Water Utility have water supplied from Mabel Lake. Due to spring freshet and lake level changes, the turbidity has exceeded 5.0 NTU at the Mabel Lake Water Intake. Due to this increase in turbidity (cloudiness) the water quality is now rated as POOR. This Boil Water Notice will be in effect until further notice.

What does a Poor rating mean?

A poor rating means that all customers should exercise caution when using the water for consumption purposes.

What should customers do?

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

drinking

preparing any foods

washing fruits and vegetables

making beverages or ice

brushing teeth

preparing infant formula

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and on our website.

For further information, please call 250-550-3700 or visit the RDNO website.