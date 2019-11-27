Camping Issues

Vernon is no closer to a solution for homeless camps.

Motions at this week's meeting that would have seen an end to camping at Polson Park and open the grounds at city hall for temporary encampments was defeated. A proposal to change camping times was also defeated.

Council also received the homeless census. 151 people were counted as homeless in Vernon on the night of October l6th, which is down slightly down from 161 people last year. However, My Place opened with 52 new units.

60% indicated that they had grown up in Vernon or had family connections. The committee says the main cause of homelessness in Vernon is low income, high rents and lack of available rentals.