Changes to Downtown Bus Washrooms

Changes have been made to the downtown Vernon bus terminus washrooms in preparation for the installation of a new facility.

The washrooms located across the street from Cenotaph Park have been removed in order to prepare the site for a new stainless steel washroom that has the same design as the unit that was installed downtown last month.

In the interim, two porta-potties have been placed on site, which are available for public use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

In October, Council voted to install three single stall, stainless steel washrooms for public use. This includes one unit on 30th Avenue and 35th Street, one unit at the downtown bus terminus, and a third unit at a location that is to be determined.

The city says the locally-produced washrooms have been designed to increase safety and reduce vandalism. They feature a graffiti resistant coating on the walls and open slats at the top and bottom, offering privacy, but still allowing police and Bylaw to ensure there is only one person inside at a time and to see whether or not the user is in distress.