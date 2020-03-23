City of Armstrong COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

As you are aware on March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization listed COVID-19 (coronavirus) as a pandemic. On March 17, 2020 a Provincial Public Health Emergency was declared in British Columbia and on March 18, 2020 a Provincial State of Emergency was declared. In order to ensure that the City of Armstrong can respond as needed to Provincial mandates the City has declared a State of Local Emergency effective March 20, 2020 at 15:30.

To ensure that the City remains compliant with COVID-19 directives by the Provincial Medical Health Officer, effective 4:30 pm March 20, 2020 the City of Armstrong services will remain open for business in a limited remote capacity only until further notice. The City will continue to monitor this situation closely and we encourage residents to refer to our website for up-to-date information at www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

All services will continue in the following capacities:

• Public Works building will be closed for public access however, the crew will continue to provide services (all provincial guidelines will apply). Please note essential services will be addressed first as water and sewer services, flooding, and road emergencies. Crews will attempt to address complaints or requests for service as time, priorities and public safety permit.

• City Hall (Administration and Finance) will be closed for public access. We will continue to receive payments through electronic means (through internet or telephone banking at your financial institution) or by cheque through our drop slot at the front door. Pre-authorized withdrawals will continue.

• Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department will be closed for public access however, fire protection services will continue. Please call 911 with any emergencies.

• Bylaw and Dog Control Services related to the primary priority of health and safety will continue with limited public interactions. Other related bylaw complaint matters will be addressed on a case by case basis and as time permits.

• Building Inspection services will continue. Building inspections are being performed by appointment only. Please note, essential services will be addressed first with other related matters as time permits.

• Planning and Subdivision applications will continue. Please submit inquiries by phone or email. Arrangements can be made for web based or teleconference meetings when necessary.

You can contact the City of Armstrong in the following ways:

Email at info@cityofarmstrong.bc.ca

Telephone at 250-546-3023

Fax at 250-546-3710