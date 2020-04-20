City of Armstrong Response to COVID-19

The City remains open for business in a remote capacity, however in order to mitigate community spread of the COVID-19 virus, City facilities are closed to public access. Staff are available 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Monday to Friday by telephone, fax or email.

Utility Bills have been issued with an extended due date of June 1, 2020.

The City has a new online payment process. Effective January 1, 2020 the City created separate Utility payee accounts with all financial institutions. When you make an online payment please ensure you are directing your payment to the City’s utility payee and use the appropriate utility account number.

Other payment options include cheques made payable to the City that can be dropped off in the mail slot at City Hall or mailed.

City of Armstrong Council conducted their first virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Until further notice, meetings will be held remotely, if you would like to view the meeting live, please send a request to info@cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

The City plans for freshet and the possibility for spring flooding annually. A sandbagging station is set up at the public works yard located 2950 Patterson Avenue if needed.

Other preparations include monitoring weather reports, valley bottom and mountain snowpack’s, creek levels, and ensuring culverts remain clear to help mitigate flood risk.

The City appreciates residents who live near or next to creeks and drainage ditches keep them clear of debris by removing items that may be carried away in rising water that could then potentially create a blockage.

We are working closely with the provincial government and our regional partners in maintaining our emergency program and response.

The Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resource Operations has issued a Province-wide Open Burning Prohibition that came into effect noon April 16, 2020 and will be in place until further notice.