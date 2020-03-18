City of Vernon closes recreation facilities in response to COVID-19

The City of Vernon is taking vital steps to promote safe community activities, while maintaining essential services and protecting the health of its employees in the midst of growing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns in British Columbia.

The City has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Level 2, which enables the Corporation to coordinate its emergency response efforts to a rapidly changing situation under a well-established framework. Activating the EOC allows the Corporation to maintain operations and care for impacted individuals in an effective and efficient manner.

In Vernon, the Interior Health Authority (IHA) remains the lead agency in response to the community impact of COVID-19, but by operationalizing the EOC, the City is able to implement its business continuity strategy.

Following the announcement of significant COVID-19 response measures by the provincial and federal governments yesterday (March 16), the EOC Management Team made several important decisions to help contain the spread of infection in our community.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, at 11:59pm, all City recreation facilities will be closed until further notice. Impacted facilities include:

Vernon Recreation Centre

Vernon Aquatic Centre

Dogwood Gym

Creekside Conference Centre (Auditorium)

Halina 50+ Activity Centre

Priest Valley Arena

Priest Valley Gym

Vernon Boxing Club

Kal Tire Place

Kal Tire Place North

Lakers Clubhouse

Recreation rentals and bookings will be cancelled or postponed, and refunds or credits will be issued. Recreation Services staff will work with user groups to find alternative dates where possible.

Refunds or credits will be provided for cancelled recreation programs, lessons, camps and activities. Recreation passes will not be refunded, but will be extended.

All in-person, City sponsored public engagement events have been cancelled. The City will utilize its online platform (www.engagevernon.ca) to conduct public engagement opportunities. It is important to the City that we still receive feedback from our citizens on ongoing projects.

Although recreation facilities are closing temporarily, the City is still open and ready to serve our residents, businesses and stakeholders. If you need to talk to a staff member, we encourage you to reach out; however, we do ask that members of the public call or email where possible. A full list of contacts are available on the City’s website.