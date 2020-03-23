City of Vernon still open for business, maintaining infrastructure and continuing with development

Development applications are being received and processed. Building permit applications are being received and processed, and inspections are proceeding.

We are, however, encouraging you – our valued customers – to phone or email your enquiries whenever possible. You can find contact information for each department on the City’s website.

For those who need to visit the Community Services Building in person, we have implemented additional safety measures to protect customers and front line workers. These include:

hand sanitizer in public spaces

regular counter cleaning

social distancing measures

If you have been out of the country within the last 14 days or are showing any cold or flu like symptoms, please do not enter City facilities. Your cooperation with these measures is appreciated.

The City of Vernon remains committed to serving our clients and recognizes this is a quickly evolving situation which may impact our operational plans. We appreciate your patience during this time.