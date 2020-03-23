City of Vernon update on response to COVID-19

“This week has most likely felt overwhelming,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The information we’ve been receiving from health authorities and other levels of government has rapidly evolved and significant changes have been made across our country and many other countries. We are experiencing a global shift. And we need to continue to face each day together.

“Again, I would like to thank our citizens and visitors who have taken dramatic steps to help slow and contain the spread of infection. In particular, our healthcare providers and front line emergency medical responders.

“I encourage you to continue caring for your family, your community, and those around you. Stay connected with those you are close to, consider others while you shop for supplies, and offer assistance to your neighbours and friends when available. Treat yourself and others gracefully in these trying times. Seek accurate and reliable information. And continue following the advice of health authorities to practice safe and healthy activities.”

Council and Administration maintain an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our citizens, visitors, businesses and employees. It is vital that we maintain and deliver our range of services to the greatest extent possible in order to support the continuation of business in Vernon.

City Facility Operations

City recreation facilities have been closed until further notice. All other City facilities remain open and diligent actions have been taken to maintain a healthy and safe environment for the public and our employees.

Individuals who are sick, have been around someone who’s sick, or have traveled outside the country within the last 14 days, are not to enter a City facility

Everyone is asked to practice social distancing

Apparatus has been put in place to ensure social distancing at front counters

Disinfectant resources are available and are being used to clean public spaces often

Members of the public are asked to call or email, instead of visiting City facilities in-person. A contact directory is available on the City’s website.

Renovations at City Hall are now complete. As of Monday, March 23, if you must make a payment in person, cashiers will be available at City Hall.

Council meetings and Public Hearings

Council meetings and Public Hearings will continue at this time with Council Chambers set up to meet social distancing recommendations (2m between individuals).

With social distancing measures in place, the number of people able to be in Council Chambers at any one time will be well below the Province’s restriction of 50 people.

Public engagement activities

It is a priority of Council that citizens participate in the planning and development of municipal projects and plans. All public engagement activities are now online. Visit engagevernon.ca to provide feedback on current projects, including:

The proposed Active Living Centre

Vernon’s Climate Action Plan

Short-term rental regulations

Business support and resources

The BC Economic Development Association (BCEDA) has developed a shareable, live guide that is continually being updated with tools and resources to assist the BC business community. A link to the BCEDA website can be found here.

RCMP volunteers

In order to ensure the health and safety of our volunteers, all RCMP volunteer activities have been suspended until further notice. This includes:

Citizens on Patrol

Community Safety Office workers

With the reduction of personnel, the Community Safety Office will be open Monday – Friday, 10am – 2pm.

Mental health and wellness resources

While we are social distancing and spending more time at home, it’s vital that we still consider the mental health and wellness of ourselves and our families. The following resources are available if you’re looking for help to navigate stress or anxiety during this trying time:

CMHA Vernon

Interior Health Mental Health Services

Anxiety Canada

Public Health Agency of Canada mental health and wellness

Flushable materials

Help protect our sewer system. Please do not flush the following items, as they can cause clogs and issues in the sewer system:

Wipes (baby wipes, personal hygiene wipes, cleaning wipes)

Paper towel

Tampons and applicators

Condoms

Floss

Hair

Food products

Oils or grease

Receive updates from the City of Vernon:

To receive updates from the City of Vernon, subscribe to email updates through our website here. Further, you can receive alerts on mobile devices with our free app, VernonConnect. The app is available on the App Store or Google Play.