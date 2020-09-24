Coldstream Community Center Project

The re-development of the Coldstream Town Center area will take a major step forward with the creation of 84 new child care spaces and the replacement of the Women’s Institute Hall. The new community hall will replace the existing Women’s Institute Hall and the new child care spaces will be constructed on the adjacent vacant land. The new facilities will be completed thanks to previously announced grant funding totalling $5,092,365.

The new child care facility will add 24 infant/toddler spaces, 25 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten, 10 pre-school spaces and 25 spaces for school-aged children. The District of Coldstream has partnered with Maven Lane who will operate the child care facility on the District’s behalf.

“The child care spaces in the new Coldstream facility will provide much needed support to families in our community as they return to work and school,” said Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick. “The new Coldstream facility is centrally located, with an elementary school across the street, accessible and will be an important part of the revitalization of our Town Center area.”

“On behalf of the North Okanagan Child Care Society (Maven Lane), I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the District of Coldstream for the opportunity to join forces to address the provincial child care crisis” says Hollie Henderson, Executive Director of NOCCS. “With this partnership, we will have the ability to provide families with access to high quality and affordable early learning programs. We are excited to plant some roots and build a long lasting relationship with the community”.

The District will immediately begin the procurement process for the design and construction of these new facilities.