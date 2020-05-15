Coldstream Reminding Residents of Open Burning Ban

Public service announcement from the District of Coldstream on May 15, 2020:

As we head into the long weekend it has come to the attention of the District of Coldstream that there have been multiple instances of both fireworks being discharged in the community and residents ignoring the open burning ban.

Residents are reminded that all open burning within the District of Coldstream is currently prohibited. This includes a prohibition of discharging fireworks. The Coldstream burning prohibition is in support of the Provincial open fire prohibitions that came into effect on April 16, 2020. The prohibition includes all Category 2 and 3 fires, resource management open fires, the use of fireworks or the use of burn barrels or burn cages. Backyard campfires, which are still permitted, are intended to be used for cooking only and must be contained in a fire pit. There are significant fines and penalties that can be imposed for a violation of open fire prohibition.