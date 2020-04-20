Community mailbox thefts on the rise

Anyone can fall victim to mail theft and it only takes a matter of minutes for a suspect to break open a community mailbox.

With the decrease in door to door mail delivery, more community mailboxes have been added by Canada Post to rural and residential areas.

Once inside the box, the suspect has access numerous customer’s mail.

Over the past several months, the Vernon North Okanagan Detachment has noticed an increase in the number of theft of mail reports and believe it represents only a small portion of the actual victims involved.

We often receive one or two reports of a community mailbox that was broken into. Said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. But, that mailbox can contain 12 or more individual customer boxes.

It is possible that many customers are not aware their mail had been stolen and used in an identity theft.

Since January 1st, 2020, there have been 33 reports of mail theft made to the Vernon North Okanagan Detachment with areas targeted ranging from rural roads in Enderby, Spallumcheen and Deep Creek to suburban areas of Coldstream and Vernon.

While the security of the community mailboxes is the responsibility of Canada Post, there are many steps customers can take to help protect their mail.

One of the easiest is to collect the mail daily from the boxes as suspects most often use the cover of darkness to commit their crimes and any mail left overnight could be stolen. As well, be sure to report any mailbox damage to Canada Post for immediate repair.

If you see suspicious activity around your mailbox, report it to the police at the time it is occurring and provide a detailed description of the suspect and any vehicle associated.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact your local detachment’s non- emergency line. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.