Construction on Okanagan Landing Road begins this week

Drivers using Okanagan Landing Road can expect to see delays, closures and a detour over the next month, while the City continues its road rehabilitation program.

Crews have started the preliminary work for the project that will take place between Cummins Road and Dallas Road. Portions of Apollo Road will also be included in the project that will consist of repairs to base gravels and new asphalt surfacing.

A combination of City crews and contractors will be doing the work. Construction will begin by the end of this week and is expected to be complete by the middle of June.

A road closure is scheduled to begin May 29, at which time access to this stretch of Okanagan Landing Road will be limited to local traffic only. All other vehicles will be required to follow a detour for approximately two weeks.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this project may cause and appreciates your patience. If you are traveling in the area, please remember to slow down, drive to conditions, and obey traffic control devices and personnel on site.