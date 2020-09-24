Cooperative Rescue Effort Near Downtown Vernon

A cooperative effort by multiple emergency response agencies has led to the successful rescue of an individual near downtown Vernon.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue (VFRS) was asked to assist RCMP with a low level water rescue on Lower BX Creek. A report was made that an individual may have entered a culvert in the 3400-block of 35th Avenue and did not come back out.

Firefighters worked with members of the RCMP, City of Vernon Utilities, Bylaw Compliance and BC Ambulance Service to close the area to traffic and survey the creek and storm sewer system underground.

City Utilities staff assisted the search by using a camera that helped emergency responders find an individual below ground, who was safely led back out of the culvert and out of the creek. The individual was assessed on scene by BC Ambulance Service. The RCMP are investigating the circumstances.

VFRS would like to thank all of the agencies and departments who assisted with today’s rescue event and their continued efforts to help keep our community safe.