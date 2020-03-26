Council accepting discretionary grant applications

The City of Vernon supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents.

One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the City.

The awarding of grants is solely within Council’s discretion; Council may deny any and all grant requests.

The City is accepting applications to the Council Discretionary Grant Program until April 30, 2020.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, please visit www.vernon.ca/government-services/mayor-council/council-discretionary-grants.

Applications are to be submitted by email to cfo@vernon.ca.

Deadline for all grant submissions is 4 p.m., April 30, 2020.