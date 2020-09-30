Council Discretionary Grant Applications Now Being Accepted

The City of Vernon supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents. One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the City.

The City of Vernon is now accepting applications for the Council Discretionary Grant Program. Applications are to be submitted to the Director of Financial Services no later than 4:00 p.m. on November 2, 2020.

To continue practicing physical distancing, applicants are encouraged to email their package to cfo@vernon.ca; however, they can also be dropped off at City Hall during regular business hours.

The awarding of grants is solely within Council’s discretion.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access an application, please visit the City of Vernon website.