Council encourgaes residents to take part in virtual

This year, the community festivities will take place in a digital setting, as the North Okanagan Canada Day Society sets the stage for a virtual celebration on July 1. The changes have been made to accommodate physical distancing measures and to avoid large group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To encourage participation, several contests have been created by the Society, including a colouring contest and a kids bike/scooter/skateboard decorating contest. Any child who submits a photo of their decorated bike will receive a goodie bag delivered to their door.

Businesses also have a chance to compete. You can order a decorating package from the Society and they will drop off a starter pack to get you going. The top five businesses will receive a prize package for their efforts.

Vernon City Council members are encouraging everyone to participate in this year’s virtual event and have created a video to share greetings and well wishes for this unique take on a nation-wide celebration. Council reminds everyone that a noise making celebration will happen at 9:00 p.m. on July 1, in place of the annual fireworks display.

For more information on the Canada Day contests and the noise making celebration, please visit the North Okanagan Canada Day Society’s Facebook page or website.