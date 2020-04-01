Council makes changes to ease financial burden on citizens & business

First quarter utility bill payments

Council has waived all interest charges for the first quarterly utility billing period (which runs January to March 2020). Utility bills for this period will be mailed by mid-April. Normally, the due date for the first quarter bill would be mid-May, after which any unpaid balances would be subject to interest charges. However, the waiving of interest charges for this period will provide more time for customers to pay their bill if they need it.

Citizens should be aware that any unpaid balances from the 2019 fourth quarter bills (October - December billing period) that were due on February 18, 2020, will be subject to interest.

Metered and two-hour parking

Effective immediately, bylaw enforcement of on-street metered and two-hour parking zones has been suspended, with the exception of enforcement related to safety issues. The temporary change is intended to support businesses and encourage people to use the Downtown and access businesses that remain open.

Council will revisit this decision at its April 27 Regular Meeting.

In addition to the changes made by Council, the following information is being provided to assist residents while navigating the impact of COVID-19, providing ways to conduct business online and reduce high touch points in the community.

Online City services

City Hall remains open to the public at this time, but to help ‘flatten the curve’ and protect the health and safety of our citizens and employees, Council and Administration are encouraging residents to use online services, telephone calls, or email to contact City staff whenever possible.

City services are available through the City's website.