COVID-19 update: A safe return to outdoor sport in Vernon

The City of Vernon has announced local sports fields and courts are available for booking limited activities as of Monday, July 13.

“This is the moment many people have been waiting for,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We know many sport organizations are eager to get back on the field or the court to enjoy a North Okanagan summer outside with friends. This is great news, even though our activity is limited to practice or instructional play only, to keep everyone safe.”

British Columbia has entered Phase 3 of BC’s Restart Plan, which allows for the return of some outdoor sport activities; however, as the viaSport Return to Sport Guidelines, competition and contact are still prohibited in order to help maintain physical distancing.

In order to book an outdoor facility in Vernon, Local Sport Organizations need to develop a Safe Return to Play Plan. Guidelines for these plans have been created by viaSport, at the request of the Province, and provided to Provincial Sport Organizations.

“The safety of players, coaches, organizers and our community as a whole is paramount, so these plans must follow viaSport’s guidelines,” said Doug Ross, Director, Recreation Services. “Before a group can book a field or a court, they must submit a Safe Return to Play Plan to the City that has been approved by their respective local, provincial or national sport organization.”

As part of its phased reintroduction of recreation opportunities in Vernon, the City has developed Risk Mitigation Plans for local facilities, taking into account protocols and procedures to keep our public spaces clean and safe for everyone.

“The City continues to follow the guidelines and directives of senior governments and Recreation Services is continuing its work on planning for reopening of more recreation facilities when it is safe and feasible to do so,” said Mayor Cumming.