COVID-19 Update and Exciting Announcement

Like the rest of you, the GVMA team is doing its best to adapt to the new world of self-isolation and daily updates with news around the world. The situation is difficult - but like you, we are determined to make the most of the situation, serve our community, and be ready when it's time to start up our normal lives.



Starting March 30th, 2020, our museum facility and collection will be cared for by our curator Cuyler Page. His work is essential to make sure our treasures remain safe, and the building is secure. Except for emergencies, no other staff or volunteers will enter the building until further notice. This means the archives are not available for research except for online requests for photos. These requests should be made via email to gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca.



This closure affects everyone on our team. This includes temporary lay offs and reductions of working duties for the next twelve weeks. We did our best to make sure everyone will be able to manage during the crisis. Some staff will continue to work from home to develop programs and use online resources to do research for future exhibits and visitor opportunities.



On a brighter note, the GVMA was asked by the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) to take a lead role in a project called "Isolate and Create." This project is funded by the RDNO to create a web portal to offer virtual arts and cultural experiences to help people learn and be creative from their homes. There will be an emphasis on local artists, heritage sites, stories, performances and more. The URL will be okcreateonline.com, and the site should be live by next week. More information to follow!



During our closure you can send your questions and inquires to our Community Engagement Coordinator, Gwyneth Evans, via email at gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca. For business questions, please contact Steve Fleck, GVMA Excutive Director at steve.fleck@vernonmuseum.ca.



Our team sends our best wishes for health, safety and comfort to everyone in our community. We also encourage folks to stay in touch with each other. Together we are strong.