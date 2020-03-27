COVID-19 update: Open burn permits cancelled in Vernon

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to evolve, the BC Centre for Disease Control has recommended the implementation of methods to help reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province.

In response, the Province of British Columbia, in collaboration with provincial health partners, has issued the following restrictions for all High Smoke Sensitivity Zones across the province until Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

No new fires may be initiated

No additional material may be added to existing fires

Effective yesterday (March 26), burn permits issued by Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) are cancelled until April 15, 2020.

VFRS continues to monitor this situation and will provide updates if they become available.