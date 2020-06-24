Crash results in structural damage to residence

Emergency responders with police, fire and ambulance attended to a serious motor vehicle incident on Tuesday afternoon. On June 23, 2020 at approximately 5:45 pm, front line officers from the Vernon North Okanagan Detachment responded to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Palmer Road and Scott Road in Vernon. According to witnesses, a small silver car was westbound on Palmer Road when the driver failed to negotiate the intersection. The vehicle crossed the lawn and struck a residence in the 6500 block of Scott Road causing substantial damage to the building’s foundation.

With the structural damage done to the house, it is not safe for the vehicle to be removed at this time. said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, The homeowner is in the process of arranging an engineer to assess the damage and determine the best way to remove the vehicle from the basement foundation.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the BC Ambulance Service attended to assist with extracting the driver from the vehicle. The 57 year old driver remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation continues to determine cause or any contributing factors.