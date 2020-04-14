Dancing with the Vernon Stars 2020 postponed

It is with regret that North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) announces the postponement of Dancing with the Vernon Stars 2020. The event had been scheduled for September 25, 2020, with the dancers and coaches working through the spring and summer to fundraise and learn the dance steps.

Given the current economic uncertainty, social distancing and public safety concerns it would be very challenging to successfully conduct Dancing with the Vernon Stars, and so we are making the responsible decision to postpone the event until later in the fall 2020 or early spring 2021. We hope to have a firmer idea on event timelines by June. We will be updating our supporters on Facebook.

NOHS thanks all of the dance teams, sponsors, suppliers and dance coaches for their enthusiasm in wanting to be part of our marquee fundraiser. We appreciate their support, cooperation and patience as we made this very difficult decision.