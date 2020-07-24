Detour required for road repair work on 39th Avenue, starting Monday

Motorists traveling down 39th Avenue may experience travel delays for the next few weeks due to a road repair project. The work is being done between Alexis Park Drive and 33rd Street, near the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Starting Monday, July 27, this portion of 39th Avenue will be closed to thru traffic while crews conduct base repairs on the road and sidewalk repairs. The project is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete. Traffic control personnel will be on site to assist with local traffic access.

If you are traveling through the area, please slow down and follow all traffic control measures.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this project may cause, and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.