District of Coldstream Office Closure - COVID-19

Effective March 18, 2020 the District of Coldstream will be closing its municipal offices to the public. This necessary action is being taken to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. District staff will still be available by phone or email. Any essential services that require meeting with staff will be done by appointment only. A targeted reopening date of April 6 has been set. However, this is subject to change based on the ever changing environment we are currently operating in.

The District of Coldstream continues to monitor the public health updates related to COVID-19 which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Although the Public Health Agency of Canada and the BC Centre for Disease Control still assess the public health risk as low for Canada, this could change rapidly. There is an increased risk of more severe outcomes for Canadians aged 65 and over, with compromised immune systems or with underlying medical conditions. The BC Health Officer has recently banned any gatherings over 50 people.