Disturbance on Heritage Drive

Residents in the 4900 block of Heritage Drive in Vernon were woken in the early hours of Wednesday morning by a man attempting to smash out a window in a parked vehicle. On March 25, 2020 at approximately 4:30 am, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received calls from the public regarding a man behaving erratically and beating on a parked vehicle with a lacrosse stick.

When front line officers attended to the location, they discovered the lone man pacing behind vehicles armed with a knife. Police attempted to speak with the man in an effort to de-escalate the situation. However, after the man attempted to run at officers with the knife in his hand, front line officer deployed a conducted energy weapon to successfully take the man into custody without further incident.

"This individual was exhibiting behaviour that indicated he was a danger to himself and the public," said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "As the armed man would not comply with any verbal commands given by our officers, police utilized an intervention option which allowed them to maintain some distance while disarming him."

A 29 year old Vernon man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital by police for treatment. Neither the man nor any police officers sustained injuries as a result of this incident.

