Emergency Responders deployed to search for lost camper

Every summer, hikers and campers lose their way in the back country of the North Okanagan. On Friday June 19, 2020 at approximately 9pm, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a 911 call from an individual advising they became disorientated in the thick brush and were in need of assistance to find their way back to their campsite. Not familiar with the area, the camper could only provide a general location where they had set up camp when they set out on foot. Without specific details on the whereabouts of the campsite or anything to indicate the location of the camper, frontline officers attended to the general area to conduct patrols and sound the siren in the police vehicle in an attempt to establish a location to search on foot. Unfortunately, police dispatch was unable to maintain contact with the caller’s cellphone to assist with triangulating a location.

For the next three days, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan with the assistance of volunteers from Vernon Search and Rescue, the RCMP Police Dog Services Section and RCMP Air Services conducted a thorough search of the area in an attempt to locate the missing camper. On the afternoon of Monday June 22, 2020, the campsite was located by a police helicopter conducting patrols of the area. The missing camper was found safe at the campsite and advised they had been unable to update police they no longer required assistance because their cellphone lost battery power.

Numerous police resources are dedicated to these types of calls for assistance. This is a good reminder for people using the back country to ensure they provide details of where they will be to a family or friends. said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, It is very fortunate that this incident was able to resolve itself and the camper found their way safely back to their campsite. However, had we had information on where the campsite was located, this could have been resolved within a few hours of police being called.

In order to enjoy the backcountry safely, it is advisable to research your route, plan where you will be camping and hiking, share your plan with friends or family members, be prepared for accidents and have ‘just in case’ items including warm clothing, extra water and a portable cellphone charger.