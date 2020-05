Press release from the District of Coldstream on May 8, 2020 at 2PM:

As a result of recent heavy rains and rising creek levels, the District of Coldstream has issued an Evacuation Alert for the properties on the south end of Kirkland Drive bordering Coldstream Creek. Impacted properties include 7903, 7906, 7909, 7910, 7912, 7913 and 7914 Kirkland Drive. Please visit www.coldstream.ca for a detailed map of the evacuation alert.