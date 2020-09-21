Extensive search for a wanted man ends in a local park

The keen eye of an off duty police officer led to an arrest last Friday (Sept. 18).

At approximately 9:45 a.m., an off duty police officer was travelling in the 800 block of Middleton Way in Coldstream when she spotted a man wanted by police. As the officer drove past the male, a detail of his appearance caught her eye. Recognizing the man as 36-year old, Alexander Boucher, the off-duty officer called frontline officers for assistance and followed BOUCHER to provide updates on his location.

It was the quick thinking and co-ordinated response by our team that led to the arrest of a potentially dangerous person safely, and without incident, states Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Media Relations Officer, Cst Terleski.



Boucher fled on foot once frontline officers arrived on scene. After a brief foot pursuit through residential properties, officers contained Boucher, and arrested him without incident in a nearby park.



Boucher remains in custody pending an appearance in court on a future date.