Fatal Accident



RCMP say during Sunday's snow fall, just after 2:30 pm, they responded to a collision on Highway 97A near Powerhouse Road.

An initial investigation conducted by front line officers at the scene, revealed that a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 97A allegedly crossed the center line and collided with an northbound vehicle. The highway was closed for numerous hours to allow emergency personnel to work safely.

The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were transported by BC Emergency Health Services to the nearest medical facility with non-life threatening injuries while the other driver and sole occupant of the southbound vehicle died as a result of her injuries.

“The outcome of this collision was a tragic one and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP send their condolences to all those affected,” says RCMP Cst. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This is a busy time of the year on our highways, and driving conditions change quickly. RCMP urge motorists to stay alert, drive to the road conditions and to allow enough time for your travel plans.”

The factors of the collision remain under investigation at this time. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Armstrong RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the woman`s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, her name will not be released.