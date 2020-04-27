Fire at Priest Valley Gymnasium

Quick work by Vernon firefighters likely saved major damage to Priest Valley Gymnasium.

Crews were called out around 9:20 Saturday night and found a large juniper bush on fire on the south side of the building.

“By the time crews arrived, the fire had already extended to the building and was active in the roof – which is made of cedar shakes,” said Deputy Chief Scott Hemstad. “Firefighters quickly pulled off a line and knocked the fire down on the roof before it could extend too far into the building and then extinguished the bush below.”

Once the fire was out, crews were seen pulling shingles off the corner of the structure to confirm there were no other flames or hot spots in the attic.

Career and Auxiliary Firefighters, RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and BC Hydro all responded to the scene.

“Thanks to the close proximity to the fire station and the quick action of our Firefighters, damage was contained to one small portion of the building,” said Deputy Chief Hemstad. “As for the cause of the fire, it’s too early to tell where or how it began. We have turned the scene over to the RCMP, who are now investigating.”