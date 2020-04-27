Flooding at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club near Vernon has experienced some localized flooding.



Director of Golf Tyler McCracken says while some fairways are damp, they are still playable, "We always get a little bit of flooding and we've built berms and things like that to try to contain it. Four out of the last five years we've seen really high levels, so it's starting to feel a little bit more like the norm."



With the warm weather, more golf courses are opening to the public.



Tower Ranch opens on Wednesday.