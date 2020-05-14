FOUND: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP need help finding missing teen

UPDATE May 14, 2020:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have located the 16 year old youth who was last seen on May 9th at his residence on Salmon River Road and would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Original story:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 16 year old Dreydon Desjarlais who was last seen on May 9th at his residence on Salmon River Road. Dreydon was wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, blue jean pants and was carrying a red and black backpack. Police are very concerned for Dreydon’s well-being.

Dreydon is an Indigenous male, 16 years old, 5’8 (172 cm) and weighs 100 lbs (45 kg). He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dreydon Desjarlais is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online with Crime Stoppers.