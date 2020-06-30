Four day crime spree lands three males in custody

During the early morning hours of June 28, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received numerous 911 calls about three men allegedly bear spraying, robbing individuals and attempting to steal vehicles at various locations within the city of Vernon. A multi-unit police response could be seen in the area of Silver Star Road and Pleasant Valley Road as officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.

"A spike belt was deployed by officers in an attempt to disable the vehicle, however it avoided the road block by driving off road, through properties located on the south side of Sliver Star Road, and continued westbound at high rate of speeds," says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. "Given the nature of the offences that took place frontline officers pursued the vehicle until coming into contact with it, taking three males into custody without injury."

The Vernon / North Okanagan RCMP General Investigation Section has taken conduct of the on-going investigations and has linked over 19 crimes possibly associated to the trio over the four day period. Three males, all associated to the Surrey BC area, are being held in custody to appear before the court.

If you were a witness to the un-folding event that took place on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, and have not yet spoken to police, please call 250-545-7171 and reference file number 2020-11278.