Good Samaritan assaulted after rendering assistance in Vernon

Press release from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on July 24, 2020 at 11:25AM:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of an alleged assault in the area of Kal Lake Road and Westkal Road, Vernon BC, Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday July 23, 2020, just before 4:00 pm, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP frontline officers responded to a report of an assault that just occurred in the 13900 block of Kal Lake Road, Vernon BC. A multi-unit response was initiated after it was reported a machete was seen at the scene. Upon police arrival, two males and one female were identified as being involved and all parties were spoken to.

A motorcyclist, passing through the area, witnessed a male allegedly assault a woman and pulled over to render her assistance, says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. Upon intervening, the good Samaritan found himself in an altercation with the suspect male, resulting in minor injuries to both parties .

No weapons were produced during the altercation, however one male did have a machete in his possession. The female victim, who was with the male subject, was assessed and received no physical injuries as a result.

A 49 year old male, from Vernon BC, was arrested on two counts of assault and is scheduled to appear before the court on a future date.