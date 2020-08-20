On Wednesday August 19, 2020 at approximately 6:40 pm, front line officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended to investigate a suspicious grass fire on the hillside east of the Department of National Defence army camp off of Hwy 97. At the time of the fire, a member of the public saw a woman in the area acting erratically and they were concerned for her safety.

One of our officers approached the hillside from the bottom and located a woman matching the description given by witnesses. Said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Believing the woman was a danger to herself and others, she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital by police.

Vernon Fire Rescue attended to assist with dousing the fire and ensured no structures were affected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.