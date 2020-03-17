Greater Vernon Museum & Archives limits access amid COVID-19 concerns

In light of provincial and federal health protocols announced yesterday, March 16, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will limit its public access to special visitors for research purposes only.



Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Museum and Archives will be closed to regular public access to protect the health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers. Please monitor our website, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for any changes in this situation.



We invite members of the public with research needs to contact our archive and artefact collection team by phone or email.