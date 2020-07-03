Greater Vernon Water: Emergency Repair Completed

The leak affecting a major water main serving Greater Vernon Water (GVW) customers has now been repaired. Customers may resume regular outdoor water use.

A precautionary Water Quality Advisory remains in effect for those customers who were out of water during the repair. As a result of the shut off, water quality may be affected for a period after the water is turned back on. This may also effect other customers downstream of the main repair, including the BX, east side of Swan Lake, and areas in Coldstream. Please run your tap until the water is cold and clear before consuming or doing laundry. Please the visit Regional District North Okanagan website for more information.

GVW wishes to thank all customers for their patience and for limiting water use. As a result of the community’s efforts, crews were able to complete the repair and also substantially limit the number of customers out of water.

Large agricultural water services that were turned off have now been turned back on and may resume normal operations.